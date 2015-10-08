Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
LONDON, Oct 8 - Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday named the following side for Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Wales at Twickenham (1545 GMT):
Team: 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Dean Mumm, 6-Scott Fardy, 7-Sean McMahon, 8-David Pocock, 9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches FRIDAY, MARCH 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle (1900) SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Brive (1145) Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Stade Francais (1645)