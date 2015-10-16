(corrects number 7 from McMahon to Hooper)
LONDON Oct 16 Australia coach Michael Cheika on Friday named the following side for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland at Twickenham:
Team: 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-Ben McCalman, 9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15-Kurtley Beale
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Sean McMahon, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Quade Cooper