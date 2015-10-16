(Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 16 Australia will be without loose forward David Pocock and fullback Israel Folau when they take on Scotland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday after both failed to recover from injury for the Twickenham clash.

Pocock will be replaced by Ben McCalman after sustaining a calf injury in last week's win over Wales, while Kurtley Beale comes in for Folau, who turned his ankle against England two weeks ago and aggravated the injury against the Welsh.

Michael Hooper, who was banned for the match against Wales, returns at openside flanker as coach Michael Cheika reverts to a more traditional back row with McCalman at number eight and Sean McMahon dropping to the bench.

Pocock's effectiveness at forcing turnovers will be missed but McCalman brings a little extra muscle into the back row for what will be a bruising encounter with the Scots.

In the other change to the starting line-up, lineout organiser Rob Simmons returns to the second row in place of Dean Mumm, who also drops to the bench.

Flyhalf Quade Cooper was also named among the replacements to fill the void left by Beale's promotion for a match that will determine who faces Ireland or Argentina in the semi-finals.

"It is also a great chance for the lads playing against Scotland to improve their performance from our last game," Cheika said.

"As the tournament moves on we must continue to get better. That's something we really want to do and believe we have in us."

Skipper Stephen Moore and inside centre Matt Giteau will both win their 100th cap at Twickenham, the seventh and eighth Australians to reach the milestone.

Adam Ashley-Cooper, who starts on the wing on Sunday, is the other active test centurian with retired Wallabies George Gregan, Nathan Sharpe, George Smith, Stephen Larkham and David Campese also in the club.

Team: 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-Ben McCalman, 9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15-Kurtley Beale

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Sean McMahon, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Quade Cooper (Writing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by David Goodman and Justin Palmer)