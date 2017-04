BIRMINGHAM, Sept 27 Australia overcame some spirited, if ultimately futile, resistance to score 11 tries in a 65-3 Rugby World Cup victory over Uruguay at Villa Park on Sunday.

Winger Drew Mitchell and flankers Ben McCalman and Sean McMahon each scored two tries as the Wallabies, who led 31-3 at halftime, proved far too strong for the plucky South Americans.

But Uruguay, despite the obvious gulf in class, put up a gutsy showing against an Australia who had rested the majority of their first-choice players ahead of Saturday's clash with hosts England at Twickenham.

Australia have won their opening two Pool A matches and lead Wales on points difference at the top of the standings, ahead of England, Fiji and Uruguay. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)