LONDON Oct 10 Australia withstood a second-half siege to beat Wales 15-6 in their Pool A decider at Twickenham on Saturday and book a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley, who masterminded Australia's victory over England a week ago to eliminate the hosts, scored all the Wallabies' points by landing five penalties. But Australia needed outstanding defence to hold off the Welsh, who now meet South Africa in the last eight.

Australia led 9-6 at the break and somehow repelled intense Wales pressure after Will Genia and Dean Mumm were sin-binned in quick succession just before the hour, leaving the Wallabies to play with 13 men for some seven minutes.

Dan Biggar kicked two penalties for Wales, who have now lost 11 matches in a row against Australia dating back to 2008. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)