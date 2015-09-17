LONDON, Sept 17 Lock Jamie Cudmore will captain Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool D opener against Ireland at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday after Tyler Ardron was not named in their matchday squad.

Ardron, who plays his club rugby for Ospreys in Wales, has failed to shake off a knee injury, the team said on Thursday.

Cudmore, 37, is featuring in a fourth World Cup, equalling the team record.

The Canucks have named their oldest starting line-up for a World Cup match with an average age of 29 years and 164 days.

Canada: 15-Matt Evans, 14-Jeff Hassler, 13-Ciaran Hearn, 12-Nick Blevins, 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 10-Nathan Hirayama, 9-Gordon McRorie, 8-Aaron Carpenter, 7-John Moonlight, 6-Kyle Gilmour, 5 Jamie Cudmore (captain) 4-Brett Beukeboom, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 2-Ray Barkwill, 1-Hubert Buydens

Replacements: 16-Benoit Piffero, 17-Djustics Sears-Duru, 18-Andrew Tiedemann, 19-Jebb Sinclair, 20-Richard Thorpe, 21-Phil Mack, 22-Liam Underwood, 23-Conor Trainor (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Clare Lovell)