CARDIFF, Sept 19 Canada coach Kieran Crowley's ambition for his team at the World Cup remained undimmed despite a 50-7 humbling at the hands of Ireland in their Pool D opener on Saturday.

The Canadians offered plenty in the way of passion and attacking endeavour at the Millennium Stadium but were unable to finish all but one of the chances they created and ended up outscored seven tries to one by the Six Nations champions.

Crowley is New Zealander and did nothing to buck the stereotype of Kiwis as blunt speakers when asked for his summary of the match.

"Ireland won," he said, before offering only a slightly less curt answer to a question about Canada's realistic ambitions for the rest of the tournament.

"Win our next three games and qualify second," he deadpanned.

That looks like a tall order with Italy, France and Romania the remaining fixtures for the Canucks, who have only once got out of the pool stage back in 1991.

The match against Italy in Leeds next weekend now takes on great significance.

"It's massive, obviously," Crowley admitted. "We've got some dings down in the sheds so we'll have to see where we're at.

"Our set piece went reasonably well, the line-out probably needs a little bit of a look at, but the scrum gave us a good platform.

"We created some chances that we didn't take so that's an area we'll have to look at."

Crowley will be hoping to recall his captain Tyler Ardron to the back row after the flanker missed the Ireland match with a knee injury.

Ardron's replacement Jamie Cudmore received the latest in the long line of yellow cards that have studded his career in the first half and Ireland scored 19 points while the lock was sitting on the touchline.

Cudmore reflected his coach's view that there was still plenty to play for in Pool D.

"We're not here to make up the numbers," the 37-year-old said.

"We want to put our rugby in place and compete with the best in the world, obviously on the scoreboard today we didn't do that.

"But I think if we'd had a bit more luck in the red zone, we would have made it a bit closer and things could have gone the other way. That obviously wasn't the case.

"We're going to stick to our guns, put our game in place and look forward to Italy." (Editing by Justin Palmer)