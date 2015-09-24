(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 24 Canada captain Tyler Ardron was recalled to the Italy side in one of six changes for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Italy in Leeds on Saturday.

Ardron, who missed the opening 50-7 defeat by Ireland, returns at number eight and brothers Phil and Jamie Mackenzie, both left out of the match-day squad against Ireland, start against the Italians.

Jebb Sinclair will partner Jamie Cudmore in the second row

and Connor Braid was named at inside centre.

1-Hubert Buydens, 2-Ray Barkwill, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 4-Jebb Sinclair, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 6-Nanyak Dala, 7-John Moonlight, 8- Tyler Ardron (captain); 9-Jamie Mackenzie, 10-Nathan Hirayama 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 12-Connor Braid, 13-Ciaran Hearn, 14-Phil Mackenzie, 15-Matt Evans

Replacements: 16-Aaron Carpenter, 17-Djustice Sears-Duru, 18-Andrew Tiedemann, 19-Evan Olmstead, 20-Kyle Gilmour, 21-Phil Mack, 22-Conor Trainor, 23-Harry Jones.