LEICESTER, England Oct 6 Romania surged back from 15-0 down to beat Canada 17-15 in a dramatic Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Tuesday.

Canada looked poised to secure their first win of the tournament when DTH Van Der Merwe scored a try for the fourth successive World Cup match and his side held a deserved 8-0 halftime lead, the lowest-scoring half of the tournament to date.

Fellow winger Jeff Hassler claimed Canada's second try with a charging run through three defenders to make it 15-0 but Romania turned the game round as they finally got their big forwards involved and flanker Mihai Macovei forced his way over for two tries.

Another scrum penalty three minutes from time opened the way for Florin Vlaicu to kick his team to a famous victory.

Van der Merwe also scored in Canada's defeats by Italy, France and Ireland.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)