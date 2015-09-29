LONDON, Sept 29 Canada coach Kieran Crowley has made seven changes to his team for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against France in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The Canadians lost 50-7 to Ireland in their opening game and 23-18 to Italy.

Lock Jamie Cudmore will play his 13th World Cup match, one short of the Canadian record of 14 held by Rod Snow.

Team: 1-Hubert Buydens, 2-Aaron Carpenter, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 4-Brett Beukeboom, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 6-Kyle Gilmour, 7-Richard Thorpe, 8-Tyler Ardron (captain); 9-Phil Mack, 10-Nathan Hirayama, 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 12-Nick Blevins, 13-Ciaran Hearn, 14-Phil Mackenzie, 15-Matt Evans

Replacements: 16-Ray Barkwill, 17-Djustice SearsDuru, 18-Andrew Tiedemann, 19-Evan Olmstead, 20-Nanyak Dala, 21-Gordon McRorie, 22-Harry Jones, 23-Conor Trainor (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)