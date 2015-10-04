LONDON Oct 4 Canada named the following team on Sunday for the Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Romania in Leicester on Tuesday.
Team: 1-Hubert Buydens, 2-Ray Barkwill, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 4-Brett Beukeboom, 5-Jamie Cudmore (captain), 6-Jebb Sinclair, 7-John Moonlight, 8-Aaron Carpenter; 9-Gordon McRorie, 10-Nathan Hirayama, 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 12-Nick Blevins, 13-Ciaran Hearn, 14-Jeff Hassler, 15-Harry Jones
Replacements: 16-Benoit Piffero, 17-Djustice Sears-Duru, 18-Jake Ilnicki, 19-Kyle Gilmour, 20-Nanyak Dala, 21-Phil Mack, 22-Conor Trainor, 23-James Pritchard (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)