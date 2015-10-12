LONDON Oct 12 Scotland forwards Ross Ford and Jonny Gray have been cited for alleged foul play during Saturday's 36-33 victory against Samoa that sent them into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, World Rugby said in a statement.

Scotland face Australia in the last eight at Twickenham on Sunday.

World Rugby also said Australia forward David Pocock had received a Citing Commissioner Warning for an incident with Wales' Scott Baldwin in Saturday's Pool A decider. A warning equals a yellow card.

"A combination of three yellow cards or Citing Commissioner Warnings accumulated during the tournament will result in a hearing. Pocock is therefore free to play in Australia's quarter-final against Scotland," World Rugby said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Justin Palmer)