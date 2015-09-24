LONDON, Sept 24 Romania lock Valentin Ursache and Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo have been cited for foul play at the Rugby World Cup, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Ursache was charged for an incident during his team's 38-11 loss to France on Wednesday and his hearing will take place on Friday.

Nadolo was called to a hearing after alleged foul play during his side's 28-13 defeat by Australia in Cardiff on Wednesday.

His case will be heard on Monday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)