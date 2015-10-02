LONDON Oct 2 England play Australia in Rugby World Cup Pool A at Twickenham on Saturday. Following is a rundown of their meetings at previous tournaments:

1987 POOL - AUSTRALIA 19 ENGLAND 6, SYDNEY

Australia's David Campese scored a controversial second-half try to break a 6-6 deadlock in the opening Pool 1 match at Concord Oval.

The hugely talented Wallabies winger, who has since engaged in a running feud with the English nation, lost the ball over the line but the referee awarded the score.

Wallabies loose forward Simon Poidevin later crashed over to seal the victory but both teams were to progress into the knockout stages of the inaugural tournament.

- -

1991 FINAL - AUSTRALIA 12 ENGLAND 6, TWICKENHAM

In one of the greatest tactical errors in the history of the game, perhaps triggered by a Campese jibe, England abandoned their forwards-dominated game in the title-decider.

They ran the Wallabies ragged but failed to convert their possession into points and it was the Australians who got the only try of the game when prop Tony Daly pounced to score on the half an hour.

The hosts persisted with their expansive game in the second half and, trailing 12-3, looked set to finally reap their rewards but Campese stuck out an arm to prevent a pass reaching England flyer Rory Underwood.

England demands for a penalty try went unheeded and although Jon Webb kicked the three points, Australia held on to win the Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time.

- -

1995 QUARTER-FINAL - ENGLAND 25 AUSTRALIA 22, CAPE TOWN

Rob Andrew kicked the first of two drop goals that broke Australian hearts in World Cups eight years apart to send England into the semi-finals.

The England flyhalf had already kicked five penalties and converted Tony Underwood's try when he received the ball deep into injury time and sent it sailing through the posts from 45 metres out.

Australia had a Damian Smith try as well as five penalties and a conversion from their own outstanding flyhalf Michael Lynagh but saw their title defence end in gut-wrenching fashion.

- -

2003 FINAL - ENGLAND 20 AUSTRALIA 17 (AET), SYDNEY

With a kick that when replayed still makes many an Englishman's heart beat a little faster, Jonny Wilkinson brought the Webb Ellis Trophy back to the birthplace of the game.

England went into the match as favourites but were unable to break free of a determined Australian side, who had stunned New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Australia grabbed the first try of the game when Lote Tuqiri leaped above Jason Robinson to take Stephen Larkham's cross-kick but the diminutive English winger replied to give the visitors a 14-5 halftime lead.

The boot of Elton Flatley punished England for their transgressions at the scrum and his third effort tied the scores up at 14-14 as regular time expired.

Flatley and Wilkinson traded penalties in extra time but the England flyhalf had the last word when he steered the winning drop goal between the posts with seconds remaining.

- -

2007 QUARTER-FINAL - ENGLAND 12 AUSTRALIA 10, MARSEILLE

Wilkinson returned to haunt the Australians with four penalties to keep alive an England title defence that had looked doomed after a pool stage mauling at the hands of South Africa.

Tuqiri scored the only try of the game after 33 minutes but England's forwards established a dominance over the Australia pack that would allow them to overhaul the strongly-favoured Wallabies.

Grinding the Australian front row into the Stade Velodrome dirt at the scrum, England rediscovered their soul and went on to reach the final, where they lost to the Springboks. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)