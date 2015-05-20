LONDON May 20 Sam Burgess is a Stuart Lancaster kind of guy and whether he is a centre or flanker, the fearless rugby union fledgling is starting to look ever-more likely to claim a place in England's World Cup squad less than a year after switching codes.

Burgess earned himself a place in Australian rugby league folklore when he led South Sydney to the Premiership title last year despite playing most of the grand final with a fractured eye socket and cheekbone sustained in the first tackle of the match.

Burgess, typically, dismissed all the fuss but the injury and subsequent surgery did delay his switch to union and meant his first game for Bath came in November. He was fast-tracked into the England Saxons in January but struggled on his debut.

Immediately written off by many as just the latest in a long line of crossover flops, Burgess admitted he had much to learn and quietly went back to trying to improve his game while doing his best for his team -- the mantra of his entire career.

A recent switch from centre to back row seems to have suited him and in the last few weeks he has really started to shine as his tireless work ethic and love of the tackle have ensured he is far more involved in the game.

On Wednesday he was rewarded by being one of seven uncapped players named in Lancaster's 50-man World Cup training squad and has just a few weeks to do enough to keep his place when it is cut to 31 in August.

"You look at the way Bath are using him in their games recently, he's so powerful, so dynamic, he could play centre or back row," Lancaster said.

"I can't think of another player who's played club rugby at Premiership level in two different positions -- forwards and backs.

"But how he plays as a player won't change as a 12 or as a six. We've seen the same running lines, the same big hits and the same ferocity in his collisions in both positions."

Assistant coach Andy Farrell, another former rugby league man who played in World Cups in both codes, recognises Farrell as something of a kindred spirit.

"If you watch him play he plays as a leader from the front as far as physicality goes," said Farrell, who captained Great Britain at the age of 21.

"Sam's performance in attack and defence at the breakdown compares with the best over the last few weeks and it's going to be really interesting to see how he develops."

(Editing by: Toby Davis)