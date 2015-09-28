LONDON, Sept 28 England have called up forward Nick Easter to replace the injured Billy Vunipola who will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup, the team said on Monday.

Number eight Vunipola suffered a knee ligament strain in the dramatic 28-25 defeat by Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Vunipola, who came off the bench to score a late try to secure a bonus point in the opening win over Fiji, started against Wales after a knee injury ruled out Ben Morgan.

The 37-year-old Easter, capped 52 times, did not make Stuart Lancaster's final 31-man squad. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)