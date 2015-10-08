MANCHESTER, England Oct 8 England coach Stuart Lancaster has played down the training ground bust up between his assistant Mike Catt and Danny Cipriani as a "non-story" as the fallout from the team's early World Cup exit continues.

Skills coach Catt had a row with Cipriani during the utility back's final training session after he was cut from the 31-man World Cup squad last month.

"Everybody knows Mike Catt pretty well," Lancaster told reporters at the team's new training base outside Manchester ahead of Saturday's final Pool A game against Uruguay.

"I saw it and I had a good chat with both of them. Everybody shook hands and it was all done in a short space of time and we all moved on. It's no problem. Things like that happen occasionally with so many players in the camp, but it's a non-story for me."

Lancaster said that he would take a full part in England's post-tournament review, which is normal procedure but which on this occasion is expected to examine his and his assistants' future.

"There will be a lot made out of the review that is to come. I have no problem with the reviews," he said.

"I've conducted them myself in age grade teams and after every tournament or Six Nations. The whole purpose of them is to get better."

Lancaster said it had taken "some work" to get everybody focused on Saturday's game but warned that his new-look side packed with creativity would not be tossing the ball around sevens-style from the off.

"Uruguay have specific tactics -- they don't contest lineouts and put very few players in the breakdowns," he said.

"They are very proud to play for their country, so if we decide to run the ball from everywhere we will make life difficult for ourselves."

Lock Joe Launchbury said: "We have to come out on the weekend and wear the white shirt with pride and put in a good performance. But we have to learn from this and learn how to manage expectations and big games."

Launchbury was awarded the man of the match award in last Saturday's 33-13 defeat by Australia, when Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley scored 28 points, and was as uncomfortable talking about it on Thursday as he was accepting it at Twickenham.

"The word 'embarrassing' comes to mind," he said. "It certainly won't be going on the mantelpiece, that's for sure.

"I feel it could have gone to a whole host of guys on their team but the most important thing for them is they won the game so I don't think they will be sitting at home worrying about it." (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)