BAGSHOT, England Sept 14 England coach Stuart Lancaster is taking no risks for Friday's game against Fiji as on Monday he named his strongest side for the Twickenham clash that opens the Rugby World Cup.

Though England face crunch Pool A games against Wales and Australia later in the tournament, Lancaster knows he cannot afford a slip against an in-form Fiji team, ranked ninth in the world.

Lancaster has named the same team that started in the home victory over Ireland in their final warm-up match with the only change to the 23 coming on the bench where powerful hooker Rob Webber is preferred to Jamie George as back up to Tom Youngs.

That means Brad Barritt and Jonathan Joesph starting at centre, with Sam Burgess continuing his quickfire conversion from rugby league as he is line for his first taste of the World Cup, and his third cap, off the bench.

Geoff Parling again keeps out Joe Launchbury due to his lineout prowess while Jonny May retains the left wing berth after his impressive recent displays.

England team to play Fiji (1900GMT):

15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph,12-Brad Barritt, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Sam Burgess.