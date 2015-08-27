Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Aug 27 Centres Sam Burgess and Henry Slade, who have each played only one international, were named in England's rugby World Cup squad as coach Stuart Lancaster culled Six Nations regular Luther Burrell from his final 31-man group on Thursday.
Flyhalf Danny Cipriani, lock Dave Attwood, number eight Nick Easter, flanker Calum Clark, prop Alex Corbisiero and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie were the other unlucky men. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alan Baldwin)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.