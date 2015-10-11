(Changes pitch to 4G from 3G in last para)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON Oct 11 As if leaving their own World Cup before the knockout stage was not bad enough, the salt was rubbed into England's wounds on Sunday when South Africa moved into their long-time training base at Pennyhill Park in Surrey.

England played their final match of the tournament in Manchester on Saturday and the players will now return to their clubs and watch the knockout stages from afar.

In theory, tournament rules meant that they may have had to vacate Pennyhill anyway had they reached the last eight but no debate is necessary now as the Springboks make themselves at home to prepare for a Twickenham quarter-final against Wales.

The Rugby Football Union has invested 2.5 million pounds ($3.83 million) to turn the hotel and grounds 30 miles south of London into a bespoke training and preparation facility having first used it under Clive Woodward in the build-up to the 2003 World Cup.

The beautifully-manicured pitch is laid out to match the dimensions of Twickenham, while a new indoor facility and 4G pitch and a huge state-of-the-art gym enable winter training without the bad weather drawbacks.

($1 = 0.6535 pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)