LONDON Oct 5 England's coaching team are being investigated by World Rugby for an alleged breach of the "match-day communications protocol" during their World Cup defeat by Australia on Saturday, the governing body said on Monday.

"World Rugby is investigating an alleged breach by the England coaching team of the match-day communications protocol between match officials and team members or union officials during the Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A match between England and Australia at Twickenham on 3 October," World Rugby said in a statement.

"The protocol prohibits certain conduct on match days including coaches approaching match officials during a match or at halftime during a match."

Stuart Lancaster's team became the first former World Cup winners to go out in the pool stage after a 33-13 defeat by the Wallabies left them unable to reach the knockout stage. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Nick Mulvenney)