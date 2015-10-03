LONDON Oct 3 England coach Stuart Lancaster will consider his position after Saturday's crushing defeat by Australia which ensured England were the first main host to fail to reach the knock-out stages of the Rugby World Cup.

England lost 33-13 to an Australian side that out-thought and outfought the home team in almost every department of the game.

Lancaster was asked about his future after England became the first former winners of the Webb Ellis Cup to fail to make the quarter-finals.

"Yeah, yeah, obviously. I think obviously I've got to," he told a news conference in response to a question about his future.

"It's not one for now. We've still got another week to go. We have to go up to Manchester and put in a good performance against Uruguay."

England captain Chris Robshaw, whose performances have also come under fire, said he would also be considering his future.

"I think this week we're going to have to answer some tough questions. At the moment we're extremely gutted. Myself and the other players, we feel we let a lot of people down today, let the country down."

Fans began leaving the stadium in Twickenham, the home of England rugby, even before the final whistle and Lancaster was booed by some sections of the crowd during pitch-side interviews.

