LONDON, Sept 24 Stuart Lancaster's decision to bring in Owen Farrell and Sam Burgess for Saturday's Rugby World Cup showdown with Wales has divided fans and experts alike.

When he started in the job almost four years ago, Lancaster laid out a World Cup path which involved a settled, experienced side.

But the coach has made three changes for Saturday's game -- albeit two of them injury-enforced -- with the recall of Farrell the most contentious.

Farrell had been his regular flyhalf until injury kept him out of this year's Six Nations, allowing Ford to come in and win admirers for what many considered to be a more attacking approach.

However, after a less than convincing hour against Fiji he was replaced by Farrell, who played well, and now finds himself relegated to the bench for Saturday's showdown with Wales.

Burgess comes in for the injured Jonathan Joseph, also part of a positional switch with Brad Barritt moving to outside centre, with Billy Vunipola in at number eight for the injured Ben Morgan.

Ford's father Mike, his coach at Bath, said his son was "devastated and gutted" to be dropped.

"George will absolutely respond in the right way. I have no doubt about that," he said.

HURT MENTALLY

"If you feel hard done by about something, there is no point railing about it. You have to bounce back or it will only compound things. He knows it is all about the team and not about him."

Toby Flood, the former England flyhalf, was less convinced that the 22-year-old would take it all in his stride. "I think maybe this is going to hurt him a little bit mentally," said Flood, who suffered a similar fate when dropped for Jonny Wilkinson for the 2011 World Cup.

"He will be frustrated... he would have felt he hadn't done much wrong."

"The pressure certainly will be on this decision because England have shown great fluency with George at 10, a great want and desire to attack."

However, former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan described it as a "shrewd selection".

"For me it's no big deal. Often it's a case of horses for courses and Farrell starting is a logical selection," he wrote in a column in the Daily Telegraph.

"It is going to be one huge battle for the gain line. It's going to be tense and tight and at the moment I think Farrell will manage that pressure and that type of game better than Ford... but Ford could still play a very important role against Wales and have considerable influence if he's introduced in the last quarter."

CARLING FLABBERGASTED

With Joseph ruled out, possibly for the entire group stage, with a chest injury, Lancaster had the option of a like-for-like replacement in Henry Slade but opted instead for the power and big-match experience -- albeit in rugby league -- of Burgess.

"I was flabbergasted. The first word from almost everyone I've talked to about the Burgess decision seems to have been 'Wow'," said former England captain and centre Will Carling.

"To say I didn't see that one coming would be the understatement of this, and every other, World Cup. Stuart seems to be gambling with his own credibility as a coach as well as England's chances of getting out of the group and into the knockout stages.

"It is an astonishing call."

Former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings agreed. "Instead of potentially bringing on Henry Slade, who would have been the natural player to fill in for Joseph, they have completely changed their backline," he said.

"I think Warren Gatland will be laughing all the way to Twickenham."

Once again, however, the feeling was not universal.

"England will need leaders, guys who are not willing to take a backward step and he (Burgess) is certainly one of those," said Jason Robinson, England's most successful rugby league convert.

"He is not the type who would ever have been happy with a place on the bench."

Wales, with five points, currently top Pool A on points-scored difference from England, with Australia a point behind in third. The top two nations will progress to the knockout stages, meaning one of the teams currently ranked, two, three and four in the world will not progress. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)