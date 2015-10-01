Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
BAGSHOT, England Oct 1 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team to play Australia in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham on Saturday (1900 GMT):
1-Joe Marler, 2-Tom Youngs, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Geoff Parling, 6-Tom Wood, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 8-Ben Morgan, 9-Ben Youngs, 10-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 12-Brad Barritt, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 14-Anthony Watson, 15-Mike Brown.
Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-Nick Easter, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-George Ford, 23-Sam Burgess. (Editing by David Goodman)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.