LONDON, Sept 28 England flanker Tom Wood has been cleared to play Australia after being warned by the citing commissioner for striking an opponent during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game against Wales, organisers said on Monday.

Wood's foot made contact with the head of Wales fullback Liam Williams who was forced off the field with concussion symptoms.

A citing commissioner warning brings the same sanction as a yellow card, freeing Wood to face the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wood apologised for the incident after the match.

"I was just purely looking at the ball and that was the way it bounced but I do apologise for the outcome," he said.

"I don't think anyone would deliberately kick someone's head like that intentionally," Wood added.

"I want to assure everyone there was no intent whatsoever."

Wales beat hosts England 28-25 to top the group standings. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)