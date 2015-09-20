LONDON, Sept 20 Fiji flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu has been cited for an alleged act of foul play during the opening Rugby World Cup Pool A match against England at Twickenham, organisers said on Sunday.

Waqaniburotu was penalised for lifting England winger Jonny May and lowering him to the ground during the hosts' 35-11 victory on Friday but he was not shown a yellow card by the referee.

The case will be heard on Monday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)