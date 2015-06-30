JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South African coach Frans Ludeke, who stepped down last month as coach of Super Rugby franchise the Bulls, is to join Fiji this week to help them with their Rugby World Cup preparations.

He is to coach aspects of their forward play.

"I can't tell you how excited I am, I'm going to have a new role, as assistant coach," Ludeke told Supersport.com.

"I will have the chance to focus on specific areas and help players in them, the pressure isn't as great as being head coach.

"The areas I will be focusing on are the lineouts and kickoffs and it will be great to zoom in on them and break them down. I come from a system where we had the best lineout in the last few years, we were in the top two in Super Rugby in the last eight years."

Ludeke will spend the next three months in Fiji as they prepare for the World Cup in England in September.

Ludeke won two Super Rugby titles with the Bulls in 2009 and 2010 but his contract was terminated a year early after poor results this season.

Fiji play the World Cup's opening game against England at Twickenham on Sept. 18 and also have Australia and Wales in their group. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Clare Lovell)