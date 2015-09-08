SYDNEY, Sept 8 Fiji have the players, experience in key positions and most of all the spirit to throw a huge spanner in the works at the upcoming Rugby World Cup, according to former coach Greg Mumm.

The Pacific Islanders have been largely an afterthought in the debate over which two of England, Wales and Australia will progress out of Pool A at the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament.

A 47-18 humbling of Canada on Sunday in their final outing before they meet hosts England in the tournament opener would have given their pool rivals some pause for thought, however.

And Mumm, who was an assistant coach in their last two World Cup campaigns, believes the current Fiji squad can belie their reputation as a naturally talented but disorganised outfit.

"On the field they will bring what they have always bought - physical forwards who carry like backs, blistering speed and agility out wide with an attitude to attack from anywhere," he wrote in a column in Australia's Rugby News.

"This is an advantage that they have always had, but their ability to bring it into the game has varied. What sets this side apart from their team at the last World Cup is its experience in key positions."

Hooker Sunia Koto and back rowers Netani Talei and Akapusi Qera will be playing their third World Cup and along with standout lock Leone Nakarawa will make the Fijians "at least competitive" in the set piece and breakdown, Mumm believes.

In the backline, Mumm expects dynamic centre Verenki Goneva to shine alongside scrum half Nikola Matawalu, who scored two tries against Canada, and wrecking ball winger Nemani Nadolo, who kicked nine from nine off the tee last weekend.

Fiji have a track record of upsets, stunning Wales in the 2007 World Cup and almost repeating the feat against eventual champions South Africa in the quarter-final in Marseille.

Their 2011 campaign was less impressive and they departed at the pool stage with a whimper rather than a bang after a 66-0 loss to the Welsh.

Crucial to their chances of upsetting the apple cart over the next month, Mumm believes, is harnessing the unique blend of collective "heart", religious faith and song that unites them and sets them apart from other teams.

"If Fiji gets this right, along with the talent they have on the park - it will be a significant factor in their ability to challenge the top three developed nations in their pool," wrote Mumm, whose lock brother Dean is in the Australia squad for the World Cup.

"When Fiji faces these giants in the pool of death, that sacrifice, spirit and song will unify them, their secret weapon against uncertainty.

"Their faith, that regardless of the opposition, they can win. Regardless of the scoreboard, they can fight back and regardless of the obstacle, together united, Fiji can achieve anything." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)