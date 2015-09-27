LONDON, Sept 27 Fiji know they must avoid handing Wales goalkicker Dan Biggar opportunities to kick points when the sides meet in Rugby World Cup Pool A in Cardiff on Thursday.

Flyhalf Biggar scored 23 of his side's 28 points in their triumph over England at Twickenham on Saturday, succeeding with all eight attempts at goal.

"They were very good, especially the kicker Biggar," Fiji centre Gabiriele Lovobalavu told a news conference on Sunday.

"We can't afford to give away penalties in our own half or even within the 10-metre line because he kicked so well last night."

Fijian flyhalf Josh Matavesi, who plays with Biggar at Welsh club Ospreys, knows the dangers he presents.

"I know how good a kicker he is. I'm really happy for him. I'm sure England will be disappointed but they've still got a chance.

"I thought Wales played really well. They showed a lot of passion and heart, and the match showed that rugby is an 80 minute game."

Fiji have been on the wrong side of two heavy losses to England and Australia in the tournament and know they need to improve their discipline if they are to compete with Wales.

"We didn't really see anything different last night but certainly their goal-kicking is spot on, so we're going to have to be careful to be well-disciplined in our own half," said coach John Mckee.

With Biggar likely to punish any errors, Fiji's players have clearly been instructed to keep it clean.

Asked what mistakes Fiji must avoid making against Wales, prop Peni Ravai said: "Not giving away penalties, especially in our own half.

"We'll try not to give away a lot of penalties against Wales because they have a good kicker. I didn't watch the match last night but I heard (Dan) Biggar kicked 100 per cent so we've got to be careful not to give away penalties."