LONDON, Sept 28 Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo will miss the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Wales after he was suspended for one week for a dangerous tackle, organisers said on Monday.

Nadolo, who was cited for committing a dangerous tip tackle in the game against Australia on Wednesday, denied the act of foul play.

The judicial officer deemed the offence merited a low-end entry point of a two-week suspension and, taking into account Nadolo's excellent disciplinary record, the ban was reduced to one week.

He will miss the game against Wales in Cardiff on Thursday but has 48 hours in which to appeal.

Fiji lost their opening two games to England and Australia.

