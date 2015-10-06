MILTON KEYNES Oct 6 Fiji finished their World Cup with their first victory, proving too powerful in a 47-15 win in Pool A over courageous Uruguay who, much to the delight of their entire team, grabbed their first try of the tournament.

Fiji, dealt a tough hand at the World Cup with only spirited defeats by England, Australia and Wales to their name, dominated at the scrum and were awarded two first-half penalty tries to go with fine efforts from Nemia Kenatale and Leone Nakarawa.

But the biggest cheer and wildest celebrations of the half were saved for Carlos Arboleya who, 12 years after Uruguay coach Pablo Lemoine scored their last World Cup try, crashed over the line to be mobbed by all 22 Uruguayan starters and replacements.

The South Americans had to wait considerably less time for their next try as livewire scrumhalf Agustin Ormaechea touched down in the corner before the Pacific Islanders ran in three more tries and Ormaechea added a red card to his eventful night. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ken Ferris)