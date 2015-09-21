LONDON, Sept 21 Fiji flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu was suspended for one week on Monday after admitting an act of foul play during the opening Rugby World Cup match against England.

Waqaniburotu, who was not punished by the referee, was cited for dangerous tip tackle on England winger Jonny May and will miss Fiji's Pool A game against Australia in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Judicial officer Chris Smith reviewed television footage of the incident and deemed it to be "low-end", also taking into account Waqaniburotu's admission and remorse before deciding on a one-week ban. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)