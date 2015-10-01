Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
MILTON KEYNES, England Oct 1 France's superior fitness enabled them to eventually subdue and a spirited but error-prone Canada and claim a 41-18 victory on Thursday to continue their winning run in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup.
In a fast-paced opening period the French established a 24-12 lead with tries from Wesley Fofana, Guilhem Guirado and Rabah Slimani, while Pascal Pape and debutant Remy Grosso crossed in the second half to seal the bonus point victory.
The Canadians, who were a constant attacking threat but made too many basic mistakes, grabbed two first-half tries through DTH van der Merwe and Aaron Carpenter but ran out of steam in the final quarter.
France will face Ireland in their final match on Oct. 11, which will probably decide the winner of the group. Canada meet Romania on Tuesday, their last chance for a win. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Mitch Phillips)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.