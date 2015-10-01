MILTON KEYNES, England Oct 1 France's superior fitness enabled them to eventually subdue and a spirited but error-prone Canada and claim a 41-18 victory on Thursday to continue their winning run in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup.

In a fast-paced opening period the French established a 24-12 lead with tries from Wesley Fofana, Guilhem Guirado and Rabah Slimani, while Pascal Pape and debutant Remy Grosso crossed in the second half to seal the bonus point victory.

The Canadians, who were a constant attacking threat but made too many basic mistakes, grabbed two first-half tries through DTH van der Merwe and Aaron Carpenter but ran out of steam in the final quarter.

France will face Ireland in their final match on Oct. 11, which will probably decide the winner of the group. Canada meet Romania on Tuesday, their last chance for a win. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Mitch Phillips)