CARDIFF Oct 16 France captain Thierry Dusautoir has dismissed talk of player unrest on the eve of Les Bleus' Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

French website L'Obs Sport reported on Friday that players have ostracised head coach Philippe Saint-Andre since the team finished second in Pool D with last weekend's 24-9 loss to Ireland.

"We're still together until the end of the competition; players, coaches, medical staff," Dusautoir told reporters.

"I don't know where this article is coming from ... we're preparing for this game as a team and with all the boys and all the coaches and the manager."

The report by L'Obs Sport was picked up widely in the media and stirred up memories of 2011, when coach Marc Lievremont fell out with his players en route to the final, where they were edged out 8-7 by New Zealand.

Dusautoir, who was in the 2011 team, preferred to focus on the job in hand and what is sure to be a demanding rematch in Cardiff.

"What's really important now is what we're going to do tomorrow," he said. "When you play New Zealand you're playing one of the best teams in the world and it's always a challenge."

France will again be the underdogs, but forwards coach Yannick Bru said that Saint-Andre's three changes to the team who lost against Ireland will boost Les Bleus.

One of them is Bernard Le Roux at centre, pushing Mathieu Bastareaud to the bench.

"We are confident in his ability to fight a lot and run against New Zealand," Bru said.

"We were disappointed with our efficiency in certain areas against Ireland. We were not satisfied with the performance of Mathieu; I think we can put more speed into our game."

Morgan Parra will start at scrumhalf because of his ability to lead the forwards and Alexandre Dumoulin takes Damien Chouly's place in the back row as France eye another potential upset, having recorded famous victories against the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-finals and 1999 semi-finals.

"It's not just me, it's always something special to play against New Zealand," Dusautoir said. "The French and the All Blacks have a special history together.

"I hope we write a new chapter tomorrow."

