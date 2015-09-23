LONDON, Sept 23 It wasn't just his bright pink boots that made France's Sofiane Guitoune stand out in France's 38-11 victory over Romania at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday.

What really caught the eye were his scorching bursts of speed and the extensive reach that enabled him to stretch out, even after being tackled, and touch down for two tries at crucial stages of the match.

It was Guitoune who broke a first-half stalemate by bursting through near the touchline and grounding the ball right-handed in the corner after nearly half an hour, as France immediately capitalised on Romania's Paulica Ion being sin-binned.

After the interval, when France led 17-6 with a further try from Yannick Nyanga, it was Guitoune who broke through at the start of the final quarter for try number three, again displaying his pace and reach despite being tackled on the line by two defenders.

That score opened the way for two more tries, from Wesley Fofana and Gael Fickou, as France eventually ran away with a game that had not gone to plan for the opening half hour.

Guitoune might have made it a hat-trick shortly before the end, when he ran on to his own kick, caught the ball but just failed to ground it was ruled to have knocked on.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Algiers, made his debut for France in 2013 but spent 15 months out of the side before returning for this year's Six Nations championship.

With just four caps and one try before Wednesday's match, his performance against Romania will have done him no harm at all as he tries to secure a permanent place in the side.

It is a morale booster for France after another winger, Yoann Huget, sustained a knee injury against Italy and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

"As a winger his first role is to score tries and he almost got a hat-trick," coach Philippe Saint-Andre said of Guitoune's showing. "He's been waiting for this chance. He knew he would play tonight, and he did well."

While happy enough in the end, Saint-Andre said the first-half display had caused him some concern.

"Romania were very clever: they didn't let us play more than two or three phases, and we had to wait for half an hour before we could have any speed," he said. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Martyn Herman)