PARIS, Sept 20 France wing Yoann Huget is out of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury, coach Philippe Saint-Andre said on Sunday.

Huget sustained an injury to his right knee's cruciate ligaments in his team's Pool D opener, a 32-10 win against Italy on Saturday, Saint-Andre told French TV channel TF1. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)