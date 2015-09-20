Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
PARIS, Sept 20 France suffered a major setback to their Rugby World Cup campaign when winger Yoann Huget was ruled out with a knee injury on Sunday.
Huget sustained the injury to his right knee ligaments in his team's Pool D opener, a 32-10 win over Italy on Saturday at Twickenham,
"It is sad to lose such a player. We don't know yet whether his ligament is totally or partially ruptured, but his World Cup is over," coach Philippe Saint-Andre said on Sunday.
Huget is being replaced by powerful Castres Olympique wing Remy Grosso.
The 28-year-old Huget, who has 41 caps, has been a key member of the French squad since Saint-Andre took over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup.
Four years ago, Huget withdrew from the World Cup squad after failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities on three occasions.
France next face Romania and Canada at the World Cup, before concluding their group campaign against Ireland. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond/Mitch Phillips)
