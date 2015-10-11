HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
CARDIFF Oct 11 Ireland paid a heavy price for a stirring 24-9 victory over France on Sunday, losing three key players on the way to topping Pool D to set up a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, leaving Les Bleus face holders New Zealand.
Flyhalf Johnny Sexton had kicked Ireland to a 6-3 lead when he left the pitch after injuring his groin and ribs, with captain Paul O'Connell then carried off on a stretcher clutching his right leg at halftime.
Flanker Peter O'Mahony was the next to go, carried off after 55 minutes of hugely physical rugby.
Second-half tries from fullback Rob Kearney and scrumhalf Conor Murray wrapped up Ireland's first World Cup win over France, with Sexton's replacement Ian Madigan slotting home two penalties and a conversion.
Fullback Scott Spedding kicked two penalties and scrumhalf Morgan Parra added another after the enigmatic Frederic Michalak had missed two early kicks.
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Sale Sharks 25 Harlequins 53 Newcastle Falcons 17 Northampton 31 Leicester Tigers 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 3 4 520 360 14 64 3. Saracens 17 12 1 4 417 247 8 58 4. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 447 374 7 51 5. Bath R