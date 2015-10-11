CARDIFF Oct 11 Ireland paid a heavy price for a stirring 24-9 victory over France on Sunday, losing three key players on the way to topping Pool D to set up a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, leaving Les Bleus face holders New Zealand.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton had kicked Ireland to a 6-3 lead when he left the pitch after injuring his groin and ribs, with captain Paul O'Connell then carried off on a stretcher clutching his right leg at halftime.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony was the next to go, carried off after 55 minutes of hugely physical rugby.

Second-half tries from fullback Rob Kearney and scrumhalf Conor Murray wrapped up Ireland's first World Cup win over France, with Sexton's replacement Ian Madigan slotting home two penalties and a conversion.

Fullback Scott Spedding kicked two penalties and scrumhalf Morgan Parra added another after the enigmatic Frederic Michalak had missed two early kicks.

(Editing by David Goodman)