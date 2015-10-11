CARDIFF Oct 11 The final Rugby World Cup pool will be decided on Sunday when Ireland and France meet in one of the opening stage's most anticipated games and play for the prize of avoiding champions New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Ireland came into the World Cup on the back of two successive Six Nations championship triumphs and while France have done little to impress in the past four years, there is nothing like a Rugby World Cup showdown to wake up Les Bleus.

Philippe Saint-Andre's team have not beaten Ireland in four years, losing their last two Six Nations games in tight, hugely physical battles, but have prevailed in all three of the previous World Cup encounters between the two countries.

Add to that a French World Cup record boasting three finals compared to Ireland's quadrennial best of a quarter-final, and it makes for a game that is just too hard to call.

"Statistics are a thing of the past," France captain Thierry Dusautoir told reporters on the eve of the Pool D clash at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

"We follow our path in that World Cup, what happened in previous matches is irrelevant."

Influential number eight Louis Picamoles returns for France after being rested against Canada in the last outing, while wing Noa Nakaitaci also comes in.

Brice Dulin and Scott Spedding, two players with fullback experience, start in the back three with the aim of disrupting and providing an immediate counter-attack to Ireland's up-and-under kicks, Saint-Andre said this week.

Ireland will not be deterred from relying on the kick and chase game on the back of the boot of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and say they are ready to repeat the body-on-the-line defence that has turned around their previously dire record against the French.

Devin Toner and Cian Healy are recalled to add some extra height and bulk to the pack but the Irish suffered a big blow when centre Jared Payne, a key defensive link, was ruled out for the tournament.

Keith Earls, who offers more pace than Payne but not the same physical presence, will start at outside centre for the second game in a row and faces the sternest defence task imaginable against France's Mathieu Bastareaud.

The winners of the contest face Argentina next Sunday, while the losers face the mighty All Blacks on Saturday in the first of the Cardiff quarter-finals.

"I think everyone knows we're in for one of the biggest weeks in probably all of our lives," Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony said this week.

"It's certainly going to be the biggest game I've ever played in."