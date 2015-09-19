LONDON, Sept 19 Italy will be inspired by Japan's phenomenal victory earlier on Saturday as they look to produce another Rugby World Cup upset by beating France at Twickenham.

In the first ever meeting between the two European sides in eight World Cups, the Azzurri will be seeking what would be only their fourth win against the French in 36 meetings.

Hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini, galvanising the side he will lead in the absence of injured talisman Sergio Parisse, said: "We must put them under pressure from start to finish, be smart during the match to find their weaknesses and make the most of them," he told reporters on Friday.

"We're talking about a great team who beat England a few weeks ago. To win, we must go into the final quarter of the match close on the scoreboard. If we play as we know how to, anything can happen."

Given that the forwards battle is difficult to call between two strong packs, the outcome on a dry evening is likely to be settled by which set of backs can impose their running game in this Pool D match.

France will hope to reignite their renowned flair, which has deserted them somewhat in recent seasons, with flyhalf Frederic Michalak back for his third World Cup after missing 2011. Michalak needs to score 22 points to beat Thierry Lacroix's French tournament record of 124 points. (Editing by David Goodman)