CARDIFF Oct 18 France flyhalf Frederic Michalak has ended his international career after Les Bleus' 62-13 defeat by New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

"It's a sad end but my body can't respond anymore," Michalak, who left the pitch with a thigh injury after 11 minutes at the Millennium Stadium, told French media.

The Toulon player, 33, won 77 international caps and played in three World Cups, in 2003, 2007 and this year.

He is under contract with Toulon until 2016.

France lock Pascal Pape is also retiring from internationals.

Captain Thierry Dusautoir, the 2011 world player of the year, declined to comment when asked on Saturday if he had played his last game for France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)