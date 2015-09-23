UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
LONDON, Sept 23 Two fine finishes from winger Sofiane Guitoune helped France overcome Romania 38-11 and make it two wins from two in Rugby World Cup Pool D at London's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.
Coach Philippe Saint-Andre made wholesale changes from the side that beat Italy 32-10 in their opener and the French huffed and puffed for half an hour before taking advantage of prop Paulica Ion's sin-binning.
Guitoune and Yannick Nyanga crossed as France led 17-6 at halftime and after Guitoune had barged over for a second time, fit-again centre Wesley Fofana secured a bonus point.
Romania scored a late consolation try through Valentin Ursache, but France had the final word when Gael Fickou went over at the death.
France next head to Milton Keynes to play Canada on Oct. 1 before facing a probable group decider against Ireland.
(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.