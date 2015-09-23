LONDON, Sept 23 Two fine finishes from winger Sofiane Guitoune helped France overcome Romania 38-11 and make it two wins from two in Rugby World Cup Pool D at London's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre made wholesale changes from the side that beat Italy 32-10 in their opener and the French huffed and puffed for half an hour before taking advantage of prop Paulica Ion's sin-binning.

Guitoune and Yannick Nyanga crossed as France led 17-6 at halftime and after Guitoune had barged over for a second time, fit-again centre Wesley Fofana secured a bonus point.

Romania scored a late consolation try through Valentin Ursache, but France had the final word when Gael Fickou went over at the death.

France next head to Milton Keynes to play Canada on Oct. 1 before facing a probable group decider against Ireland.

