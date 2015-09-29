LONDON, Sept 29 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre named the following team on Tuesday for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Canada at Milton Keynes on Thursday:
1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 7-Bernard Le Roux, 8-Damien Chouly; 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Brice Dulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 14-Remy Grosso, 15-Scott Spedding
Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Yannick Nyanga, 20-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Alexandre Dumoulin (Reporting by Rex Gowar)