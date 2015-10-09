CARDIFF Oct 9 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre named the following team on Friday to face Ireland in Rugby World Cup Pool D at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.
1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4- Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 7- Damien Chouly, 8-Louis Picamoles; 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Brice Dulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 15-Scott Spedding
Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Morgan Parra, 22- Remi Tales, 23-Alexandre Dumoulin (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)