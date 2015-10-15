* Saint-Andre makes three changes for quarter-final

By Julien Pretot

NEWPORT, Wales, Oct 15 Morgan Parra was named at scrumhalf and centre Mathieu Bastareaud was dropped from the starting line-up as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre made three changes for Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

The third change from the team who lost 24-9 to Ireland in their final Pool D game is flanker Bernard Le Roux coming in for Damien Chouly.

Parra, who last started in the 38-11 win against Romania, replaces Sebastien Tillous-Borde to partner flyhalf Frederic Michalak as Saint-Andre continues to tinker with his halfback pairings four years after taking the reins from Marc Lievremont.

"I expect from Bernard to have impact and be the first player to recycle the ball quickly, so we can keep the ball, which was not the case against Ireland," Saint-Andre told a news conference on Thursday.

"Morgan, we know he is a leader, he's got great authority on the forwards."

Les Bleus reached the final in 2011, losing narrowly against New Zealand, with Parra playing a key role in the campaign at flyhalf after David Skrela sustained a shoulder injury early in the tournament.

Bastareaud has been a key player under Saint-Andre but did not exert his usual influence against Ireland and makes way for Alexandre Dumoulin as the coach looks for greater speed in midfield.

"Alexandre is a player who's got great abilities, who moves well and defends well," Saint-Andre said.

Saint-Andre also reshuffled the bench, with flanker Yannick Nyanga, hooker Dimitri Szarzewski and scrumhalf Rory Kockott among the replacements after sitting out the Ireland match.

Team: 1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4- Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 7- Bernard Le Roux, 8-Louis Picamoles; 9-Morgan Parra, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Brice Dulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Alexandre Dumoulin, 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 15-Scott Spedding.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Damien Chouly, 20-Yannick Nyanga, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud (Editing by David Goodman)