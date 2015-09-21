Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
(Corrects stand-in captain to Dimitri Szarzewski, not Vincent Debaty)
PARIS, Sept 21 Wesley Fofana is back from injury as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre rests almost all of the team from Les Bleus' opening game for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Romania.
Of the 15 players who started the campaign with a 32-10 victory against Italy on Saturday, only wing Noa Nakaitaci and number eight Louis Picamoles were named in the starting line-up for Wednesday's game at the Olympic Stadium (kickoff 2000 GMT).
"Playing four days after (our game against) Italy, it was unthinkable to field the same team," Saint-Andre explained.
"When we built our squad, we took that under consideration. We had to be able to name a second team able to perform against a team who will be fully fresh for their first game."
Saint-Andre said he retained Picamoles in the starting line-up because the powerful forward would probably not play 80 minutes and was replaced after 65 minutes against Italy.
Usual starter Fofana, who was ruled out of the opener with a thigh injury, will start at centre alongside Gael Fickou.
Morgan Parra and Remi Tales come in for the Toulon pair of Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Frederic Michalak at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively.
Hook Dimitri Sarzewski was named captain in place of the rested Thierry Dusautoir.
Team:
1-Vincent Debaty, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski (captain), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Alexandre Flanquart, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 8-Louis Picamoles, 9-Morgan Parra, 10-Remi Tales, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Gael Fickou, 14-Sofiane Guitoune, 15-Brice Dulin.
Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Yoann Maestri, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.