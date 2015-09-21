(Corrects stand-in captain to Dimitri Szarzewski, not Vincent Debaty)

PARIS, Sept 21 Wesley Fofana is back from injury as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre rests almost all of the team from Les Bleus' opening game for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Romania.

Of the 15 players who started the campaign with a 32-10 victory against Italy on Saturday, only wing Noa Nakaitaci and number eight Louis Picamoles were named in the starting line-up for Wednesday's game at the Olympic Stadium (kickoff 2000 GMT).

"Playing four days after (our game against) Italy, it was unthinkable to field the same team," Saint-Andre explained.

"When we built our squad, we took that under consideration. We had to be able to name a second team able to perform against a team who will be fully fresh for their first game."

Saint-Andre said he retained Picamoles in the starting line-up because the powerful forward would probably not play 80 minutes and was replaced after 65 minutes against Italy.

Usual starter Fofana, who was ruled out of the opener with a thigh injury, will start at centre alongside Gael Fickou.

Morgan Parra and Remi Tales come in for the Toulon pair of Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Frederic Michalak at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively.

Hook Dimitri Sarzewski was named captain in place of the rested Thierry Dusautoir.

Team:

1-Vincent Debaty, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski (captain), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Alexandre Flanquart, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 8-Louis Picamoles, 9-Morgan Parra, 10-Remi Tales, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Gael Fickou, 14-Sofiane Guitoune, 15-Brice Dulin.

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Yoann Maestri, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)