Oct 15 The closing gap between Tier One and Two nations in the Rugby World Cup gap is reflected in the scorelines, with runaway tallies becoming increasingly rare.

Here are some facts on scoring patterns at the World Cup since the present pool format of four groups of five teams was established in 2003, and the investment by World Rugby to strengthen the Tier Two nations.

- Biggest wins:

2003: Australia 142 - Namibia 0

2007: New Zealand 108 - Portugal 13

2011: South Africa 87 - Namibia 0

2015: South Africa 64 - USA 0

- Average points difference between Tier One teams and others:

2003: 45

2007: 39

2011: 37

2015: 31

- Average winning margin in pool matches

2003: 36

2007: 30

2011: 28

2015: 24

- Winning teams have scored around 10 points fewer per match this tournament than at the Rugby World Cup 2003, but losing teams are holding their levels of scoring.

- World Rugby injected 34 million pounds for the period 2012-15 directly into the 10 Tier Two nations participating in Rugby World Cup 2015 - Canada, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Namibia, Romania, Samoa, Tonga, United States, Uruguay.

- It also invested 16 million pounds in unions via high performance competitions to help teams reach the Rugby World Cup.

- Each union taking part in the World Cup 2015 gets a participation fee of £150,000. They receive a further £75,000 if they reach the quarter-finals and a further £100,000 for making it to semi-finals.

This works out at an investment of approximately 52 percent in Tier One and 48 per cent in Tier Two and other unions (Compiled by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Peter Graff)