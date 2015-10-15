* Improved showing by Tier Two nations a highlight of tournament

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Oct 15 Japan's 34-32 Rugby World Cup upset of South Africa still beggars belief, confounding all the sport's received wisdom. But the man charged with boosting rugby's development allows himself just a smile.

"I was not totally surprised by it actually," Mark Egan told Reuters. "Japan are so professional and committed now that they have become really competitive against higher-ranked opponents."

It may have been the biggest upset in Rugby history, but Japan's victory was just one sign of a wider change that could give the sport far greater global reach.

For generations Rugby has been dominated by the 10 countries designated Tier One: those in the northern hemisphere's Six Nations Cup - England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and France - and those in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship - South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and, since 2012, Argentina.

Thirteen other countries are ranked in Tier Two, including 10 which made it to the World Cup this year. As is almost always the case, not one made it out of the group stage. But for the first time, none of them looked out of place.

The old expectation that matches between Tier One and Tier Two teams would be blow-outs, with score differentials sometimes topping 100 points, now looks out of date. The average margin of victory in matches between Tier One and Tier Two sides over the past four tournaments has steadily fallen from 45 to 38 to 36 to just 31 points this year.

"Throughout this tournament the so-called easy games aren't easy any more," said All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. "The whole standard has been lifted and I think everyone is excited to see that."

Performances by the "lesser teams" were "incredible to watch," said Ireland captain Paul O'Connell.

LASTING MEMORIES

The story of the pool phase was of course Japan, who not only stunned the Springboks on a sunny September day in Brighton, but also beat Samoa and the United States. The three wins would have put them in the quarter finals in any other World Cup since five-team pools were introduced in 2003.

In seven previous tournaments Japan had managed just a solitary win - against fellow minnow Zimbabwe - in 1991. They shipped a World Cup-record 145 points to New Zealand in 1995, and 83 against them as recently as 2011.

Nor were Japan the only Tier Two team to create lasting memories. Romania had looked set for another thumping when trailing Canada 15-0, only to produce a World Cup-best comeback to win 17-15 and provide priceless images of hulking, gnarled props with tears streaming down their faces.

Georgia and Tonga had their own personal World Cup final in their first game, with probable third place in their pool and therefore automatic 2019 qualification on the line.

Georgia claimed a surprise victory, then found the tables turned as they had to fight tooth and nail to scrape past Namibia. The African team, thrashed 145-0 by Australia in 2003, lost by a solitary point but claimed their first-ever bonus point, and, after the joy of ripping through New Zealand's defence for an acclaimed try at the Olympic Stadium, departed with heads held high.

World Rugby (WR) claims credit for making the game more competitive.

"We're investing 10 million pounds a year trying to close the gap," Egan told Reuters.

"Through that combination of direct investment, extra coaching staff, more transport, medical resources, strength and conditioning programmes and competition, I think we have improved the standard of the athletes coming through the system so they are much more competitive and physically able to cope with a Tier One game when they are at the World Cup."

Japan were coached by former Australia coach Eddie Jones - born in Australia to an Australian father and a Japanese-American mother - who led Australia to victory in the Tri-Nations in 2001.

WR helped secure the services of other international Rugby luminaries to join his coaching team and provide the technical expertise Japan showed on the pitch, Egan said.

In Georgia, a tiny former Soviet republic that has become an improbable Tier Two success, WR helped provide basic facilities.

"Georgia had no good rugby pitches eight years ago. Tbilisi had just two unplayable pitches through the whole of the winter. But now they have world class ones and are installing 10 high-performance centres spread around the country," Egan said.

In other countries it was a question of addressing particular weaknesses: "Everyone knows how great Fiji have been at sevens for years but they struggled with their scrum so we recruited scrum expert Alan Muir and built a specialist training centre."

The World Cup match schedule, long criticised for giving Tier Two nations little recovery time while the big guns usually had a week off, was fairer this year, despite perceptions.

Canada coach Kieran Crowley complained his country had to play three games in 11 days: "They wouldn't ask (pool rivals) France or Ireland to do that," he said. In fact the French had an identical schedule, as had South Africa and Wales.

Still, for the gap to continue to close, lower-ranked teams must play more matches against top countries between World Cups.

New Zealand visited Samoa for the first time this year, while Wales played in Japan. Samoa and Fiji play in Europe in the November internationals. But for the lower ranked teams, such games still happen only at World Cups.

Namibia did not play a single match against a top-15 team between the last World Cup and this one.

WR have only limited power to influence the richer unions. When England can make 10 million pounds from a sold-out Twickenham match against Australia every year, it is tough to expect them to hand over a precious international slot to play Romania or Georgia.

Georgia's securing of an automatic qualification slot for 2019 is likely to open the door for another European qualifier, something the federation of Spain - who along with Portugal and Russia are ranked in Tier Two but did not make the tournament - says is key.

"Being able to qualify for the rugby World Cup would be a big boost to the promotion, development and spread of rugby in Spain," said a federation spokesman.

Russia, which qualified for the first time in 2011 but missed out to Uruguay for 2015, plans a sustained assault on the next World Cup, as well as the Rio Olympics.

"Rugby's popularity in Russia goes in cycles," federation director Dmitry Shmakov told Reuters. "But it is definitely rising."

Beyond Tier Two are the "performance unions", such as Germany, Belgium, Chile, Zimbabwe and Kenya. The sport is still predominantly amateur in these countries, but the success of the Tier Two sides is inspiring. Rugby Sevens' inclusion in the 2016 Olympics could help, by unlocking government funding for the sport in many countries.

"To have the World Cup at your front door is just magnificent," German Rugby Federation spokesman Matthias Hase told Reuters after a remarkable 3 million Germans tuned in to see Australia crush England.

"People are watching in prime time and that is something we never had before. It is the most exciting World Cup we have ever seen."

(Editing by Peter Graff)