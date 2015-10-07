EXETER, England Oct 7 Georgia overcame an error-strewn performance to squeeze past Namibia 17-16 at Sandy Park in their last Rugby World Cup Pool C game and take a giant stride towards automatic qualification for the 2019 tournament.

Georgia's second win meant they will finish third in Pool C --- and qualify automatically for Japan in four years time -- as long as Tonga lose, as expected, to world champions New Zealand on Friday.

Namibia, largely outplayed but full of valour and effort, set a landmark of their own by leading a World Cup match at halftime but could not hold on to their 6-0 advantage and remain winless in 18 tournament appearances stretching back to 1999.

They did, however, collect a bonus point for losing by less than seven, their first ever World Cup point.

Georgia scored tries through Mamuka Gorgodze and Lasha Malaguradze while Merab Kvirikashvili kicked two conversions and a penalty.

All Namibia's points came from flyhalf Theuns Kotze with a dramatic late try, a conversion and three penalties.