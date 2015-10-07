(Adds details, quotes)

EXETER, England Oct 7 Georgia overcame an error-strewn performance to squeeze past Namibia 17-16 at Sandy Park in their last Rugby World Cup Pool C game and take a giant stride towards automatic qualification for the 2019 tournament.

Georgia's second win meant they will finish third in the group --- and qualify automatically for Japan in four years time -- as long as Tonga lose, as expected, to world champions New Zealand on Friday.

Namibia, largely outplayed but full of valour and effort, set a landmark of their own by leading a World Cup match at halftime but could not hold on to their 6-0 advantage and remain winless in 18 tournament appearances stretching back to 1999.

They did, however, collect a bonus point for losing by less than seven, their first ever World Cup point.

Georgia scored tries through Mamuka Gorgodze and Lasha Malaguradze while Merab Kvirikashvili kicked two conversions and a penalty.

"It wasn't our finest game but we are very happy to have qualified straight for the next World Cup. We had a lot of opportunities but sometimes you have days like these where you don't take them," Georgia captain Gorgodze told reporters.

All Namibia's points came from flyhalf Theuns Kotze with a dramatic late try, three penalties and a difficult conversion of his own try to set up a grandstand finish.

The African side had hung in through the first half despite being overwhelmed by Georgia and through much of the second period, even when down to 13 men. They also lost inspirational captain Jacques Burger to a head injury after 10 minutes and picked up three sin-binnings.

Namibia finally had their defences breached after 50 minutes when Gorgodze crashed over for Georgia's first points after being repeatedly thwarted in a frustrating first half.

Five minutes later Georgia scored their second try as Giorgi Tkhilaishvili peeled off the line out to feed the ball for stand-off Malaguradze to run in from close range.

Seeking to put more distance between themselves and Namibia, Georgia extended their lead to 17-9 with Kvirikashvili's penalty.

But a last burst of energy from the plucky Namibians sent Kotze over in the corner.

"I'm massively proud of the way we fought back and the heart we showed. It was tough watching. It was nerve-wracking. We deserved a win today. We fought incredibly hard," said Burger, whose team play Argentina in Leicester on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)